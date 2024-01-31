images of shame

Ilaria Salis entered tied hand and foot and kept on a leash by two escort officers from a special force wearing camouflage, bulletproof vest and balaclava into the courtroom in Budapest where her trial began today.

Salis has been locked up in Hungarian prisons since February 2023. The accusation is of having attacked, together with other anti-fascist militants, two Nazis – who never filed a complaint, were judged recoverable in a few days and were absent from the courtroom today – on the occasion of the so-called “day of honour”, a an anniversary that brings together thousands of Hitler and Third Reich nostalgics every year on February 11th in the Hungarian capital.



