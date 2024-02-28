“AND' surprising that they are trying to interfere with a Hungarian court case from Italy“. This is what the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártóas reported on X by Zoltan Kovacs, spokesman for the Hungarian government, regarding the case of Ilaria Salis.

“This lady, presented as a martyr in Italy, came to Hungary with a clear plan to attack innocent people in the streets as part of a left-wing extremist organisation”, said the Hungarian minister who, according to what was announced in another post Kovacs, visiting Rome “emphasized the importance of Italian-Hungarian cooperation, especially in security and economics, with Italy being the second destination for Hungarian exports, and underlining the growing partnership between the two nations”.

The post adds that Szijjártó talked about premeditated act: “It was not a crime committed suddenly, but a thought-out and premeditated act. They almost killed people in Hungary and now she is represented as a martyr.”

“I sincerely hope that this lady receives the right punishment in Hungary”, concludes the minister, criticizing, Kovacs states in his post, the Italian media for not showing the victims' side and only that of Salis”.