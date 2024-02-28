“It is surprising that they are trying to interfere with a Hungarian court case from Italy.” This is what the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, declared, as reported on X by Zoltan Kovacs, spokesman for the Hungarian government, regarding the case of Ilaria Salis. “This lady, presented as a martyr in Italy, came to Hungary with a clear plan to attack innocent people in the streets as part of a left-wing extremist organisation,” said the Hungarian minister who, according to what was announced in another post Kovacs, visiting Rome «emphasized the importance of Italian-Hungarian cooperation, especially in security and economics, with Italy being the second destination for Hungarian exports, and underlining the growing partnership between the two nations».



Tajani: no interference on Salis, but respect rights

Minister Antonio Tajani today received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, at the Farnesina. Tajani first of all reiterated the attention with which the Government continues to follow the case of Ilaria Salis and expressed satisfaction with the bringing forward of the next hearing to March 28 (initially scheduled for May). At the same time he gave the Hungarian minister a new, detailed memorandum on the detention conditions of his compatriot, highlighting the need for a fair trial and to ensure the dignity and fundamental rights of Mrs. Salis, on whose case the Embassy's commitment is constant of Italy in Budapest. Minister Tajani and the Italian government have long taken the initiative to address the issue of Ms. Salis' detention conditions as is done in many cases for Italian citizens detained abroad. Without any desire for interference, but with the clear intention of putting pressure to verify that the conditions of detention comply with European regulations which call for the protection of human rights. And this is what the Italian government will continue to do in this as in other similar cases.





Father Ilaria: solution found for house arrest in Hungary

«We have found the solution for house arrest in Hungary». Thus Roberto Salis, Ilaria Salis' father, comments before the Milan torchlight procession for the 39-year-old recluse in Budapest the sentences of minister Peter Szijjartó. On today's events he comments: «The statement by the Hungarian Foreign Minister surprised us because we didn't expect the Government to enter into a judicial topic so quickly». To those who asked him if he had heard from Tajani he replied “I honestly have nothing to tell him, he is the one who has to let me know something”.