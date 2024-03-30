The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella telephoned Roberto Salis, the father of Ilaria, the 39-year-old Italian teacher detained for over a year in Budapest on charges of beating a group of neo-Nazis. The phone call came after Salis had written a letter to the Quirinale asking for intervention to protect his daughter's rights.

The Head of State, the parent explained to Ansa, “reaffirmed his personal closeness to me and the family and guaranteed me his personal interest in the case. I thank him for the diligence with which he responded to me in less than 24 hours and above all for his sensitivity and closeness to the drama I am experiencing with my family.”

In the letter sent to Mattarella, Roberto Salis hopes that Colle will put pressure on the Hungarian government and move the Italian executive “because evidently he didn't do what he had to do”.

“The appeal against the failure to grant house arrest must be made, even if it is a path I have no great illusions about,” observes Ilaria's father. “Trying to make Hungary think in terms of the rule of law seems like a waste of time to me, but we do everything we can do”.

To present the appeal, clarified the family's Hungarian lawyer, Gyorgy Magyar, “we must wait for the Court to put the order on the rejection of house arrest in writing, and it will take a few days after the Easter holidays”.

“Immediately afterwards, and certainly within the established deadlines, we will present the appeal against this order to the Court of Appeal which has already issued a ruling in our favor, regarding the translation of all the documents of the trial into Italian”.

