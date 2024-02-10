Is Ilaria Salis a candidate to give her immunity? The idea on the left

On the left there is an idea that could take shape: Ilaria Salis's candidacy for the European Parliament. Il Giornale claims this today, according to which “the flash comes from Carmine Barbati, Roman municipal councilor from the civic list of Gualtieri. The potential project starts from Rome. As expected, the rumor mill grew: now in the dem chats the possibility is being discussed and not a joke.”

“Not everyone in the Democratic Party agrees. Some see positive aspects, others do not”, recognizes Il Giornale, which adds that according to “Nazarene sources the issue has never been discussed”. But the newspaper speaks of a suggestion which, if realised, could have an impact on his legal case “If the Italian teacher detained in Hungary were to first be a candidate and then elected in Strasbourg and Brussels, could count on parliamentary immunity”writes the newspaper.

Hungary, Gasparri: “The government follows the Salis affair but evident political pressure”

“There are, unfortunately, many Italians detained in various parts of the world. The government follows the events so that no one suffers harassment or inhumane treatment. And if in the case of Salis there were events of this nature, the government was right to intervene and summon the diplomatic authorities. But we cannot dictate what to do to the Hungarian judiciary because there would be interference. It is clear that there is political pressure on this matter”. This was declared by Forza Italia group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri on Agorà on Rai3

“But the judgment will be concluded according to the rules of Hungarian law which in any case is a country that is part of all international contexts and of the European Union. Then if there have been violations and inhuman conditions it is right to ascertain the facts. And the government will do what is right. But in other cases there hasn't been all this interest and there have been international events. Like prisoners in less controllable countries or fugitives who were hosted and protected, but since they were dear to the left no one was indignant when some Red Brigades member was in Switzerland“, concludes the blue group leader.