A completely closed cell, bedbugs in the bed, cockroaches in the corridors, poor food. According to what 'Tg La7' exclusively reports This is the story that Ilaria Salis gave last October of her imprisonment in a prison in Budapest in a memorial written on 2 October and addressed to her Italian lawyer, when she had been in prison for 8 months and was forbidden to speak.

Salis recounts the circumstances of the arrest when her shoes and clothes were confiscated “with the exception of her underwear, bra and socks” and “I was forced to dress in dirty clothesbattered and smelly that they gave me at the police station and to wear a pair of boots with stiletto heels that were not my size”. He will remain with these clothes for five weeks, reports 'Tg La7', for seven days he will not have toilet paper, soap and sanitary napkins, basic necessities that she will only find thanks to a Hungarian inmate. “I stayed for 5 weeks without receiving a change of sheets, for the first three months I was tormented by bed bug bites – he writes again – In addition to the bedbugs in the cells and corridors, it is full of cockroaches” instead “In the external corridor just outside the building there are often mice“. “In addition to the handcuffs, here they put a leather belt with a buckle”, writes the inmate.

As for food, in the October memorial, Salis says: “The trolley passes for breakfast and lunch but not for dinnerfor breakfast you usually receive a slice of cured meat which is often in poor condition. For lunch they give very watery soups in which there is very little food solid, but where on the other hand pieces of paper or plastic, hair or fur are often found”. As for the detention, in the memorial shown by 'Tg La7', it is written that “You spend 23 hours a day in a completely closed cellthere is only one hour of fresh air a day and sociality does not exist”. Salis explains that he was unable to enroll in Hungarian primary school lessons, the language in which all communications take place, on the grounds that “he does not speak Hungarian” .

Hungary: “For Salis measures appropriate to serious crimes committed”

Ilaria Salis is accused of ''serious crimes'' and this is why ''the measures adopted against her are adequate''. The spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Zoltan Kovacs, wrote this in a tweet, adding that regarding Salis ''the crimes in question are serious, both in Hungary and internationally. The measures adopted in the proceedings are provided for by law and appropriate to the seriousness of the accusation and the crime committed''. The way in which the Italian citizen was brought to court in Budapest ''is not inhuman, not at all. She was taken seriously because of the severity of the crime she is accused of.

Furthermore, added Kovacs, ''the suspect's detention conditions respect all EU standards''. The Hungarian prime minister's spokesperson spoke of a ''orchestrated, left-wing attack aimed at destroying good political relations between Hungary and Italy'' the one that was launched with Ilaria Salis. ''The credibility of Ilaria Salis is highly questionable, as demonstrated, among other things, by the false statements she made about her education, her family situation and her personal relationships, which later turned out to be false,'' he added.

''The accusations made by the Italian and then Hungarian media about Ilaria Salis' state of detention are not true. ''These are simply lies and are strongly rejected by the Hungarian prison service,'' Zoltan Kovacs wrote in 'X', stating that ''in Hungarian prisons prisoners are provided with three meals a day, which meet the requirements of a healthy diet.'' '. Furthermore, he added, ''continuous hygiene checks are carried out in prisons and prisoners receive adequate medical care''.

Citing a writing by Salis, Kovacs said that ''the claim that there are rats'' in prisons that ''meet high hygiene standards'' is a lie. To demonstrate his thesis, the fact is cited that ''during the Covid pandemic no outbreak of the disease developed in Hungarian prisons''.