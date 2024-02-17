Roberto Salis, Ilaria's father, talks about his 39-year-old daughter who has been in prison since 11 February 2023 in Hungary and is still awaiting trial. “We had never considered house arrest in Hungary because it would have meant, for my wife and I, taking up residence in Budapest with the risk of going shopping and meeting the Nazis with bars waiting for us at the door of the house. It didn't seem like a great idea to us – he says on Newzgen, the channel produced by Alanews broadcast every day at 3pm on Twitch and YouTube, hosted by Andrea Eusebio and Alessandra D'Ippolito -. Now, however, there are two ministers who have said that this is the right choice: I hope that, through the secret services and diplomatic networks, they can guarantee that the request for house arrest in Hungary is free from any risk and danger“. “My daughter told me that yesterday they started painting her cell by renovating the showers. It's incredible that this only happened after the media chaos that was unleashed. Let's not forget that in Hungary there are around twenty similar cases that no one talks about.”

Hearing anticipated to March 28

The next hearing, he confirms, “has been brought forward by two months, to March 28th. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, had stated that she wanted to speak with her contacts in Hungary in this regard and it seems that the result has been achieved. I don't know – he continued, also interviewed by Fabrizio Rostelli and Stefano Chianese, again from the video journalism editorial team of Alanews – whether this is a good thing: the investigators gave Ilaria, probably knowingly, a hard disk containing some films within which they should be identified those 2-3 minutes useful to exonerate her. It's a shame that until a few days ago they didn't even allow her to connect the hard disk to the PC and now she is only allowed to consult that material for a couple of hours 2-3 times a week.”

“Ended up in a meat grinder, but anything is done for children”

Salis then focused on the media attention given to the case since Alanews and a few other media outlets released the images of the woman chained in court: “I am ready to do anything for my daughter. I knew I would find myself in a meat grinder, but you do anything in life for your children. What if I expected some appeal from the Sanremo stage? I've never watched the Festival and I'm not one of those who is influenced by what Ferragni says from the Ariston stage. Here we need to involve the masses, mobilize young people.”

Roberto Salis addresses a final message to them, to young people: “I tell them the same things I said to my daughter: don't allow the caste to push you to the margins. The world can be amended the moment you decide to do so; putting yourself on the sidelines without a concrete purpose means letting those you think you're fighting win.”