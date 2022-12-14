Ilaria Rimoldi, the hostess fired by Gardaland for the photos on OnlyFans: “If I had been a man it would have gone differently”

After Gardaland didn’t renew her contract, the story of the amusement park hostess Ilaria Rimoldi became a media case.

Ilaria, 25, told her story to Veneto Courier: “I was earning a thousand euros a month and I was struggling to make ends meet. With OnlyFans I earn 5 thousand”. Not bad, therefore, that the leaders of Garbaland have opted for a non-renewal.

When the management learned of Ilaria Rimoldi’s second job, they immediately summoned her to ask for explanations. She was told: “This is a children’s park, you make adult content. We don’t want these things to mix.” And I replied that if they had given me 5,000 euros a month I would have stayed,” Ilaria reports.

So when his contract expired, the park decided not to renew it. Gardaland is a park for families, the one on OnlyFans is a work for adults. The two cannot mix. And so, after making her life impossible, as she herself revealed, they didn’t renew her contract in November.

But Rimoldi is certain that if in his place there had been a boy with abs on display on OnlyFans, the story would have ended differently: “Just look on social networks how many photos there are of my colleagues in swimsuits”.

Ilaria Rimoldi’s life has changed. Today she lives peacefully, with a monthly income that allows her to live to the fullest. She surrounded by family and the love of her boyfriend. “I have a boyfriend. It’s also a little thanks to him if I do it. She told me: but yes, do it, who cares. In fact, I am much better off now.” Her parents and grandparents also support her: “Mine are intelligent people, they understood. My four grandparents, who are 90 years old, told me: are you hurting anyone? No. So carry on like this”.