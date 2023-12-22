The case of Ilaria Conti Gallenti found lifeless in New York is being investigated. In particular, following the death of the Bolognese woman, the arguments with her husband and the video of her sent to her mother emerge

The death of. is being investigated Ilaria Conti Gallenti, found lifeless in her home in New York. The young 28-year-old girl from Bologna had been living there for some time. The investigators, in order to understand who could have taken her life, are not ruling out any hypothesis. In particular, the investigations focus on the continuous ones arguments with her husband and also on a video that the woman sent shortly before to mom.

THE family members of the 28 year old found lifeless in her apartment in Queens, New York, where she lived with her husband, a 30-year-old American, are asking for clarity on what happened. In particular, his mother and best friend Margherita, who went to recognize the body, ask for the truth to be told.

The case was branded a natural death. But this is hard to believe. And further investigations are needed, which we are having carried out privately, to clarify what really happened.

Ilaria was originally from Bologna, but lived in New York with her husband. On December 15th she died of what appeared to be a heart attack. The New York police investigations say, however, that the cause of her death was not her cardiac arrest. Her friend Margherita Grandini explains:

Ilaria suffered from an arrhythmia which, according to the doctors, we learned, was not the cause of her death.

Ilaria Conti Gallenti's family and friends ask that light be shed on the causes of her death

New details have emerged about the 28-year-old's life. Like the fact that she and her husband had been arguing a lot lately. They had arrived to sleep in separate rooms. He is not among the suspects.

Also thought-provoking is a video that Ilaria sent to her mother shortly before her death, at 7.15am, after having also reposted a story from Margherita at 7.15am. While the husband said he discovered the lifeless body around 8.30, because the alarm clock was ringing.