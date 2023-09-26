A few days after fulfilling her dream of love, Ilaria Lattanzi died at just 31 years old

He was only 31 years old Ilaria Lattanzi and unfortunately she passed away a few hours ago due to a bad illness. A few days earlier, however, she and her partner had managed to fulfill their greatest dream, which was to get married, right in the Hospice.

There are so many people who are right now remembering on social media, with messages of affection and condolences, also for his loved ones, affected by the heartbreaking incident loss.

Ilaria was 31 years old and about 7 years ago she had started working in an optical center in Corso Cairoli, in Macerata. However, last year she discovered that she had a bad bad.

The doctors, hoping to save her life, subjected her to a first test intervention. The second a few months ago, but they quickly realized that nothing could be done to save her life. The disease was now at one advanced state.

From here the family decided to hospitalize her in the Hospice of Macerata. They never left her alone and her partner with them Pierpaolo Seri.

Just a few days ago, they had decided to crown their greatest dream love. Within that structure, Ilaria joined in marriage with the boy she loved most.

The death of Ilaria Lattanzi after the wedding

He wished he could leave this world taking with him husband’s surname. In fact in the manifesto funeralthey wrote: “Ilaria Lattanzi, in Seri!”

Her loss shocked all the people who knew her and loved her. In addition to her husband, she left the mother Adriana, father Albero and sister Alice. Colleagues in remember her they said: