Ilaria DeRosa is a 23-year-old Treviso hostess of the Avon Express who was arrested and taken to prison in Saudi Arabia due to the possession of a joint, found in her bra. “I thought you were a robbery, ten of us were surrounded, armed, in civilian clothes,” the girl said. It all began with a private birthday party for a Tunisian friend of hers which was held on May 4 in Jeddah, on the Red Sea. The first interrogation took place in English on May 9, after 5 days of detention.

Her father, who is a NATO officer, met her yesterday and was also able to speak by telephone with her mother Marisa Boin, notwithstanding the strict protocols established by the Saudi law in these cases. The credit goes to Minister Tajani who has good relations with the Arabs. The Italian consul in Jeddah, Leonardo Maria Costa, also met the girl in a building outside the place of detention.

