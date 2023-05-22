Ilaria De Rosa, the Venetian hostess who disappeared in Saudi Arabia is in prison for drugs

There had been no news of her for weeks. But now it is certain: Ilaria De Rosathe 23-year-old Treviso airline stewardess for a Lithuanian airline (Avion Express), is in prison in Saudi Arabia. The reason? The accusation made by the authorities of the country governed by King Salman bin Abd al Aziz Al Saud is linked – they report Courier of the Veneto And Republic – to narcotic substances (Saudi law does not distinguish between possession And dealing) for which Ilaria was previously locked up in prison.

All that was known about her by friends and relatives was that in the first days of May she had boarded a plane bound for Jeddah and had reached the hotel where she was supposed to stay while waiting to take service on the return flight. A camera he had filmed her as she got into the car with some men, and from then on she seemed to vanish into thin air, swallowed up by the streets of that metropolis of four million inhabitants on the Red Sea. THE parentsaccustomed to hearing her every day, got scared and the mother – who lives in Resan – turned to the carabinieri of Castelfranco Veneto to report her disappearance.

The initial idea was that it was a kidnappingbut then it was just there authority of Saudi Arabia acclarify that De Rosa is in prison: lto Farnesinaas we learn, is waiting to hear the charges that led to the arrest, and has requested authorization for a consular visit in jail. The Italian consulate general in Jeddah is also in contact with the young woman’s family and with the Saudi authorities to try to reach a positive solution to the story, still to be clarified and which could originate in a misunderstanding, given that Ilaria has no precedent.

