Ilaria De Rosa, the young hostess arrested in Saudi Arabia, has been released. The news was given by Senator Pierantonio Zanettin, group leader of Forza Italia in the justice commission of Palazzo Madama: “I have just been informed that Ilaria De Rosa, the young flight attendant from Resana (Treviso) arrested in Saudi Arabia last May, has been expelled and boarded the Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Rome flight, arriving in Rome at 1.40pm local time. This way you will finally be able to hug your family and friends again. Sincere congratulations to the Vice President of the Council and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who personally followed the delicate matter, and to the Farnesina staff, who once again operated with the usual professionalism and efficiency”.

The six-month sentence for possession of narcotic substances was confirmed on appeal by a Saudi court for the 24-year-old. The young woman, who had already served four months in prison, was arrested on May 5 during a search at a party in Jeddah.

What had happened

Ilaria De Rosa had denied any charges regarding the consumption of alcohol or drugs. She had said that she was completely innocent and that she did not understand the reasons for her arrest, which occurred while she was having dinner with friends. According to her story, about ten armed people in plain clothes showed up in the garden of the villa where she was a guest, so much so that her first impression was that it was a robbery. The searches would then begin, which would also include her, the only woman to suffer such intrusive treatment, probably because she was not Arab.

Only once she arrived at the police station did the stewardess realize she had been arrested. The first interrogation in English would have taken place 5 days after the raid and on that occasion she would have resolutely denied any type of charge regarding the consumption or possession of drugs and the consumption of alcoholic beverages. At the end of the interrogation, Ilaria De Rosa reportedly found herself signing a document in Arabic, the contents of which she said she did not know.