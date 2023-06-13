Case Ilaria De Rosa, the 23-year-old from Treviso has been detained in Jeddah since 4 May





The deposition before the judge was not enough, in which he again professed his innocence. Ilaria DeRosathe 23-year-old hostess from Resana, a town in the province of Treviso, arrested on May 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, following a “raid” at a friends’ house where dinner was being held, was sentenced to six months in prison for possession of drugs: one year and six months the sentence imposed on the other three co-defendants.

The order – as stated on the courier delveneto.corriere.it website – will be filed within five days and De Rosa will have one month to file an appeal. The young girl from Treviso remains in prison: Saudi law does not provide for the conditional suspension of the sentence, especially since no extenuating circumstances have been recognized for the hostess. The sentence, should it become definitive, should also be served in a prison in the Arab country, since there are no jurisdictional agreements with Italy that allow the defendant to be transferred to a penitentiary in our country.

Subscribe to the newsletter

