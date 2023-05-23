“I am innocent and I don’t know why I am in prison. They suddenly arrested us at a dinner, I thought it was a robbery”: Ilaria De Rosa, a 23-year-old flight attendant detained for two weeks in prison near Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, finally had the opportunity to speak with the consul general of Italy Leonardo Costa. She reiterated to him that she had nothing to do with the heavy charges of international drug trafficking brought against her by the Saudi authorities.

One evening, he said, he was having dinner with a friend. Suddenly she would have been joined by a dozen people in civilian clothes, but armed, who stopped and searched her. She initially thought she was the victim of a robbery, to the point where she realized she had been arrested when she was taken to a police station and interrogated in English after five days. During the interrogation, De Rosa denied all accusations, reiterating that she had not used drugs or alcohol: however, at the end of her statements, she signed a document written in Arabic, the contents of which, however, she does not know.

It remains to be understood why the Saudi police raided the villa where she was staying and took her to prison in the face of such serious charges: the episode could date back to a maxi round-up made close to Ramadan when over 5,000 were arrested individuals for alleged violations of drug possession and use laws. Consul Costa reassured her, reporting that in Italy her case is being followed up by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani himself.