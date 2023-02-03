Alfredo Cospito “is getting worse by the hour”, but although his conditions are now serious, he has made it known that he does not want to be force-fed in case the hunger strike he has been carrying on for over 100 days causes him to lose consciousness.

“The situation is alarming to say the least,” says Senator Ilaria Cucchi of the Verdi-Left Alliance, who this morning went to visit the anarchist at 41 bis in the Opera prison. “The thing that worries me the most – explained the parliamentarian – is that he has no intention of interrupting the hunger strike. For him, it’s a political struggle.”

The sister of the surveyor Stefano killed by the carabinieri Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D’Alessandro in October 2009 explained to reporters outside the structure: “I am the last one he will meet and he met me solely and exclusively for my story, for what i represent. This is why I came here today. My brother died in prison and no one ever has to die in prison again.”

Cucchi asked Cospito several times how he was doing and if he had the strength to go on, being answered: “Don’t be interested in me, think of the sick elderly prisoners who are in 41 bis”.

Meanwhile from the columns of the newspaper The Biellese the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Del Mastro renews the attacks on the four MPs of the Democratic Party who went to see Cospito when he was still in Sassari: “The Democratic Party will have to explain to public opinion that bow to the mafiosi”, declared the exponent of Fratelli of Italy, who admitted having shared with Giovanni Donzelli the anarchist’s conversations with some bosses on hard prison.

Both he and undersecretary Andrea Ostellari were placed under guard and their security level was raised after threats received from anarchist circles.