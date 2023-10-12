Ilaria Cucchi filed a complaint for stalking in Rome in recent weeks. A complaint filed by the senator in a police station after they arrived in September a series of emails with threats, including death, and insults arrived on the institutional email inbox of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra parliamentarian. The messages, even more than thirty in half an hour, are against Cucchi and his sons.

Today the senator was heard in the Prosecutor’s Office by the prosecutor Delio Spagnolo, owner of the file opened in Piazzale Clodio. In addition to the messages, Stefano Cucchi’s sister has filed a video circulating on Tik Tok with insults towards her and her lawyerthe lawyer Fabio Anselmo.

”I am very worried about myself and my children – comments Cucchi to Adnkronos – in the past I had been subjected to offensive insults several times but never such serious threats”.