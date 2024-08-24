The president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn (Haifa, 58 years old), is an economist who seems to feel as comfortable in high-level meetings or in the offices of the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB), an organization that he led between 2016 and 2019, as in on-site visits to the projects of the multilateral that he now directs. Therefore, to justify the need to “take away the oxygen” from organized crime, the main objective of the Alliance for Security, Justice and Development, promoted by the IDB in support of the World Bank and CAF, the Brazilian does not only resort to figures that speak of the damage that violence does to society and the economy of Latin America – a wound that subtracts 3.5% from its GDP – but also recounts his own experience in different parts of the continent.

“Ecuador is a country that has a serious problem, but that is taking security management very seriously,” he said in an interview with EL PAÍS this week, having just landed from Guayaquil, where he presented the initiative, which, he explains, has already attracted 12 countries. “The problem is not Ecuador’s, the problem is the region’s. Since I arrived at the IDB, in every country I go, they have raised it with me. Before it was more concentrated and now it has become generalized.” From illegal mining in the Amazon or the cartels that control drug and human trafficking in Mexico or Ecuador —where between 2018 and 2023 the homicide rate increased by 650%—, to the gangs that emerged in Venezuelan prisons that already have a regional presence or the Central American gangs, organized crime has transformed in the region.

The IDB has been promoting security programs in the region for more than two decades, such as the police reform that significantly reduced the homicide rate in Honduras, the program to strengthen the police and build civic centers in southern Brazil, or the strategies of violence interrupters and community mediators implemented in Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago that reduced attacks and shootings in those areas. But Goldfajn is not carried away by optimism. “The past helps us, but we need to have a new approach to the current problem, which is a more organized, more regional problem, which does not respect borders and has its businesses, its money,” he says. His goal is to be a “bridge” between governments, companies and other multilateral banks. “All of this requires alliances, working without borders, just as crime also works without borders,” he acknowledges. “We need to form alliances to take away its oxygen.”

Ask. An official from your bank, Natalia Alvarado, said this week in Guayaquil that organized crime has achieved the much sought-after regional integration faster than anyone else. On the contrary, in Latin America what we see today is polarization. How can we achieve sustainable alliances over time in this context?

Answer. We have to do it with state institutions, which go beyond a government or a country, the police, the agencies that are there beyond a government. With the IDB, which is there, which has been there for 65 years and has worked in security for more than 20 years. We have to give strength to justice, which does not change from one government to another, it has its strength. So the alliance that we are presenting is a response so that we can try to organize ourselves regionally this time, to act locally, mobilizing resources and collaborating with each other. And I have said that I would like this to be a hallmark of my administration, that the IDB be a bridge between countries, bridges between one government and the next government, a bridge between the public sector and the private sector, a bridge between donors and the countries of the region, and a bridge between these problems and their future solution.

Ilan Goldfajn speaks at the 2024 Latin American Security Summit at the Hilton Hotel in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Romina Duarte (Getty Images)

Ask. You talk about strengthening justice. However, we see worrying trends in the region in this regard: on the one hand, there are authoritarian systems that make justice less independent, and on the other, we see countries where justice is co-opted, such as Guatemala.

Answer. I believe that for the development of the region we need to recover stability. And many people see it as financial stability, as fiscal stability. But stability is also about recovering the rule of law. Working for justice is working for more democracy and, if you can have stability in terms of security, it means that more investments will come in. And if more investments come in, you can develop, which is something very important for a bank like the IDB, which is a development bank. And, if you develop and grow, you have more jobs, and, if you have more jobs, you can fight poverty.

Strengthening institutions, strengthening justice, restoring the rule of law, and stabilizing security is the way forward, development to create jobs to reduce poverty, which is the objective of a bank like the IDB. We cannot think that our problems are problems that can be addressed in geographically small places. Today there is a regional business of illicit activities, there are permanent resources, it is not just extortion on the corner, which is worrying, so we have to think about the State, about institutions, about justice, and that will stay. We have to take the oxygen out of what does not lead us to stability.

P. The IDB’s models for promoting security are based on prevention and the promotion of justice. But in the region, the ‘Bukele model’ seems to triumph, with a heavy hand, even over respect for human rights. What is your view on this?

R. I believe that the model that works in a sustainable way is one that restores the rule of law, that restores democracy, that generates stability and, therefore, the conditions for growth. That is not an easy task. It is not a local task. What works locally may not be something that works in the way and on the scale that is needed. And what is popular is what works in the long term, and that is what is important and that is why we are working together to change it once and for all, because they will not be local solutions that will solve a regional problem.

P. To take the oxygen out of organised crime, you have put the focus on the use of data and technology, something that the cartels themselves are already doing. How do you plan to do this?

R. It is very important because we have to work on knowledge and tools. We, with the World Bank and CAF, signed an agreement to work on these issues. To take oxygen out of financial flows, it is important how you do it, to have a new approach. You have to take influence away from the most vulnerable populations, strengthen the State and cut off the flow, which means, first of all, having the data, the evidence and the technology. You can use artificial intelligence to know if crimes are located in a place. For example, the president [Daniel] Novoa, from Ecuador, said that a good part of the crimes identified were there near Guayaquil. That is intelligence, using technology. Now, if you identify money laundering, you can use it to better investigate the crimes and have evidence. Then, you can recover the money, the profits and use that money to compensate the victims. Governments have a budget, a limited amount of money, so we have to use what we have and what we get for that.

Initiatives like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have standards. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We have to design and implement international strategies, we have to talk to banks, to companies so that they respect the rules. We have to regulate. I was the president of the Central Bank of Brazil and I know how powerful the regulation of the financial system can be to identify illicit activities, that exists. It has to be regulated, and there has to be evidence so that we can investigate, recover and use it. We have to have specialized units against crime, not only the Ministry of Justice or the illicit finance unit that is in the Ministry of Finance. We have to have units that bring everyone together, so that the Government says this is the security unit. And we have to have transparency. If we are going to have virtual assets that people use, fine, but they have to be transparent, so that we know who the owners are, where it comes from, how you send it, who receives it and who sends it. And the last thing is the borders. So, look at what I’m saying: to get the oxygen out, we need to use international standards, bring in banking, have an external unit, have transparency – nothing anonymous – and look at the borders. These are all very concrete things that can be worked on to get the oxygen out.

Ilan Goldfajn at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank, in Punta Cana, in 2024. CHELO CAMACHO

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.