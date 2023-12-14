Ilan Goldfajn is a quiet man who became president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in November of last year when it was abuzz. The dismissal of the previous president in the midst of a scandal that caused him to lose the trust of the governors left open wounds, grievances and mistrust. The new president took office with a promise to build bridges. Once the institution has been pacified and a certain normality has been recovered, Goldfajn's roadmap is for a thorough reform of the IDB for the period 2024-2030, which increases the effectiveness of its action to promote development.

Goldfajn held a press conference in Washington this Thursday to take stock of the year and present the president's report, which summarizes the achievements of this year and the challenges and priorities for the future, and which was presented to the IDB board this Wednesday. The Brazilian, with experience as governor of the central bank of Brazil and as a senior manager of the World Bank, landed in the organization with clear ideas and has designed an agenda of reforms since his arrival, but most of them must be approved in the assembly of the next year in the Dominican Republic. “Looking back, much has been achieved, but there is still much to do,” he says.

At the press conference, Goldfajn indicated that the Latin American and Caribbean region faces three challenges above all: the social, development challenge; the fiscal challenge, with the problems of public accounts, and the economic challenge, of lack of growth. In this context of difficulties, he explained, the institution has set three priorities.

The first is to reduce poverty and inequality, investing in food security, gender equality and inclusion of diverse population groups, social protection and development of human capital (education, health, etc.). The second involves addressing climate change, including the protection of the Amazon, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the preservation of nature and biodiversity, and the strengthening of climate resilience and adaptation of countries. And the third is to drive sustainable growth, with the aim of significantly increasing the region's real GDP per capita, in particular through sustainable physical and digital infrastructure, a boost to productivity and innovation, and initiatives to boost regional integration .

To undertake these priorities, the IDB is immersed in a series of institutional and structural reforms, but also in a change of culture and the way of measuring achievements. For Goldfajn, what is important is not the amount of dollars lent or the number of projects approved, but the concrete, measurable and large-scale impact that these projects have on people and countries.

Annual balance

Despite this message, in the absence of a better measurement, the IDB continues to make its balance sheet in hard cash. This year, the Bank has approved 92 projects with a sovereign guarantee for a total of 12,722 million dollars. The approval program has included 74 investment projects, for a total of 7,826 million dollars, and 18 policy reform projects, for 4,896 million dollars.

By the end of 2023, the Bank plans to disburse $10,038 million for sovereign guaranteed projects. This amount is 6% lower than that disbursed in 2022, but 10% higher than the annual average for the period before the pandemic (2016-2019).

IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the IDB Group, met its operational goals, according to Goldfajn. Total commitments, including its own account and mobilizations, reached an estimated $10 billion at the end of the year.

Regarding the change in the internal environment, Goldfajn maintains: “For me it was a professional and personal priority to enhance dialogue and build bridges in the Bank. Therefore, it was natural to listen more to our employees, and the message was clear: they wanted a healthy work culture in which divergent opinions can be expressed, respect and fairness prevail, and merit and innovation are rewarded.” The president of the IDB assures that he has improved transparency and meritocracy in hiring. He has also returned to more in-person work.

“Our new orientation towards effectiveness and development results also requires a cultural transformation at the Bank. Promoting a culture of impact, rather than borrowed amounts, requires changing incentives and processes: a global transformation. Next year will be important to advance the changes that will help us achieve this goal,” says the president of the IDB.

In the immediate future, the IDB's next milestone is the 2024 Annual Meeting. “Our work in the coming years will be largely defined by the decisions our governors make,” says Goldfajn. “If the new Institutional Strategy is approved, we will begin the detailed design and implementation of the entire set of reforms. If our governors approve the plans for IDB Invest 2.0 and its capitalization, as well as the proposed replenishment of resources for IDB Lab, next year will require us to prepare for an IDB Group that is not only larger, but significantly better,” he adds. the report that takes stock of the year and is titled: “The IDB is moving forward at full speed.”

Goldfajn has applauded the adjustment plan of the new Argentine president, Javier Milei. “I welcome the decisive measures announced in Argentina,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “The IDB remains available to support its structural reforms, including support for the most vulnerable while strengthening the efficiency of fiscal actions,” he added, a message that he reiterated this Thursday at the press conference. He has offered the support of his tax and social protection experts.

