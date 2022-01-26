Valencia already has a replacement for Daniel Wass. In the next few hours it will arrive in Valencia Ilaix Moriba. The midfielder of Leipzig signed until the end of the season. He will play at Mestalla on loan and without a purchase option.

Ilaix Moriba (19 years old) is a consensus booster. Valencia incorporates him because he meets the profile with which Bordalás intends to rearm his midfield after the departure of Wass. Valencia, in fact, has given the green light to the Dane’s departure because he had this operation on track.

Ilaix arrives this Thursday in Valencia, where he will undergo a medical review and will join Bordalás’ training immediately. The midfielder, a Barcelona youth squad, becomes Valencia’s second winter reinforcement after the central defender Eray Comert.