Ilaix Moriba is already in Valencia. The Guinean footballer has arrived in the Turia capital around 12:00 noon by car after he landed in Spain two days ago when his team was eliminated from the Africa Cup. The player’s trip to Valencia was quick and brief, as was his operation, which He got back on track as soon as the footballer was eliminated from the continental tournament.

Ilaix has spent the morning waiting for the fringes of his contract to be finalized and once everything has been agreed, he has come to pass the medical check-up. The player will be a soccer player until the end of the season in a loan that does not include a purchase option.

Once the medical review is over, the midfielder will go to the offices of the entity to sign his contract. Moriba hopes to be under the command of José Bordalás tomorrow to prepare the cupbearer duel against Cádiz. It must be remembered that until now the Valencian coach did not have a player with the characteristics of Ilaix, who would provide solidity to the midfield, so it would not be surprising if he entered the starting team sooner rather than later.