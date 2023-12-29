Il Volo Tutti per Uno: the show repeated on Canale 5. Previews, guests, lineup, singers, concert, how many episodes, duration, time, streaming

This evening, 29 December 2023, Canale 5 offers a repeat in prime time of the show event Il Volo Tutti per uno, the extraordinary concert at the Verona Arena in which the world-famous trio enchanted the audience together with many guests. Let's see all the information together.

Previews and guests

An exceptional show in which the world-famous trio formed by Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto will give the Canale 5 audience new and exciting moments, also thanks to the presence of many great guests who will tread the prestigious stage with them Verona Arena. But who will be the guests of Il Volo – Tutti per uno? Excellent names from music and entertainment will take part in the show such as Irama, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia, Danilo Rea, Edoardo Leo, Annalisa, Antonello Venditti, Francesca Michielin, Mario Biondi, Gianna Nannini, Pooh, Aida Garifullina and Giorgio Panariello. The singers of Il Volo will sing both alone, offering their classical repertoire, and with other artists.

Il Volo All for One: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Il Volo Tutti per uno? The show was broadcast this summer on Canale 5 over two evenings. Now it should be the repeat in a single episode, with the best of the two concerts. Appointment for Friday 29 December 2023.

