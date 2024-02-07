Relationships are truly very particular, they often arise by pure chance and last for entire years or for an entire lifetime. How people get to know each other is crucial to the beginning of the relationship. In fact, the first impact it's really important. Today, we tell you how they met three boys of the group The flight. A truly particular story that many of you probably don't know.

The flight

Ignazio Boschetto, Gianluca Ginoble And Piero Baroneare the three boys who, in the musical field, are known by their artistic name The flight. But, when and how did the three artists meet? Many, given their perfect harmony, might think that this knowledge dates back to childhood. This is partly true, but not entirely.

In fact, to tell you about their meeting, we have to go back to 2009, 15 years ago. The three introduced themselves to the television program I leave you a song, but as sung singles. The biggest, Pieroborn in 1993, had at the time 16 yearsWhile Ignatius And Gianlucaborn in 1994 and 1995 respectively, had 14 years. The judges of the children's talent show noticed their great talents.

But it was Roberto Cenci to advise small artists to start collaborate. Their voices, two tenors and a baritone, they go perfectly together. From that year, the young people began an artistic collaboration and were soon noticed by several record producers. At first, the group was called The Tryolater modified in 2011 in The flightjust like theirs first album.

The three young people have enjoyed great success over the years, even winning the Sanremo Festival In the 2015 with Great love. With the same song, they participated in the Eurovision Song Contest that year, coming in third place. The fortuitous meeting of three young talents allowed the birth of a musical group known throughout the world.