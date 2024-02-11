Sunday In hosted by Mara Venier hosts Il Volo: Ignazio Boschetto, singer of the group, took the opportunity to launch a small stinging observation towards the Sanremo singers.

Last night, February 10, 2024, the Sanremo Festival ended, which saw 30 singers participate. Among these, figure The flight, which made the Top Ten, but not the Top Five, ranking eighth. As you well know, the 74th edition of the Italian Music Festival was won by Mango's daughter, the brilliant Angelina, with the song La Noia. The second position conquered by Geolier, followed by Annalisa.

But, as always happens, while many share the artist's victory, others are dissatisfied with the results and have objections about it. It seems that even the musical group Il Volo does not fully share the triumph of Mangoor the success of other singers in the competition and launches a biting joke.

Today the three opera singers were guests of Mara Venierpresenter of the well-known television program Sunday In. They performed bringing the new single with which they participated in the Sanremo Festival, Masterpiece. Speaking about this important event that has just concluded, they reiterate the message they wanted to convey, especially addressing younger people:

We are celebrating fifteen years. We are moving towards an increasingly individualistic world, everyone always thinks of themselves, we have been together for fifteen years, fifteen years in which we do not always get along, we often argue, but we hope that our message of union, our message that we respect each other, we have great mutual respect and above all in a group we need a lot of respect. We hope this message has arrived.

Furthermore, speaking about his private life, Ignazio Boschetto announces that he will soon get married to his fiancée, Michelle Bertolini. Before leaving the studio, the young singer thanks Venier for her hospitality and launches a dig at the other singers at the Festival, saying: