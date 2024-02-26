There were no particular clues before the key episode that seems to have triggered the inevitable destruction of the singing trio, Il Volo.

There has been talk for days about a possible very sensational separation in the world of Italian music. The news of an alleged separation of Il Volo is causing discussion in the media. There were no particular clues before the key episode that seems to have triggered the inevitable destruction of the singing trio appreciated in Italy and around the world.

Would the idyll end for the tenor trio? Certainly, this seems like the period of separations, but here rather than a family we are talking about a trio which, for everyone, has always been a bit of a happy family. It seems that everything arose from a verbal confrontation between Piero Barone And Gianluca Ginoble on the radio. Piero's words against Gianluca were these during a radio broadcast:

I was a bit annoyed. Fifteen years, but can we always speak for all three? You can be something else, you want to be something else, continue to be something else. Don't speak for me, speak for yourself.

The current situation of the three from Il Volo it would be radically different, precisely from the personal and life aspect. In fact, the three singers currently live very different lives from those in which they found themselves when they began their adventure together fifteen years ago. These words were also taken up by the weekly 'DiPiù', which reports in its pages:

Ignazio is ready to get married, Gianluca lives an 'Oscar-worthy love' that could even take him to Hollywood, while Piero is still a bachelor.

Gianluca Ginoble's love with Eleonora Venturini Storano, stylist and niece of Vittorio Storano, well-known director of photography, could push him away from Il Volo. We always read in the weekly that “Gianluca, who has always been the 'handsome' of the trio, could be tempted by a new adventure: that of an actor, perhaps in Hollywood, where he and his 'grandfather-father-in-law' already have many contacts” .

In any case, in the next few months Ignazio, Gianluca and Piero from Il Volo will be traveling around the world, with numerous dates also in Italy, including the four consecutive concerts scheduled at the Verona Arena. Who knows if it will help restore peace between the trio.