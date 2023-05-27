Il Volo – All for one: lineup and guests of the first episode

Tonight, Saturday 27 May 2023, Il Volo – All for one will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.30, a show dedicated to good music with the musical trio and the participation of Federica Panicucci. An exceptional show in which the world-famous trio formed by Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto will give the Canale 5 audience unprecedented and exciting moments, also thanks to the presence of many great guests who will tread the prestigious stage with them at the Arena of Verona. The event was recorded at the beginning of May: last May 1st and 3rd. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Lineup and guests

We tell you right away: the lineup of the first episode of Il Volo – All for one has not been disclosed. And the guests? Excellent names from music and entertainment will take part in the show such as: Irama, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia, Danilo Rea, Edoardo Leo, Annalisa, Antonello Venditti, Francesca Michielin, Mario Biondi, Gianna Nannini, Pooh, Aida Garifullina and Giorgio Panariello.

The singers of Il Volo will sing both alone, proposing their classical repertoire and with other artists. Exciting duets therefore, which will give back the pleasure of a live concert to the public at home. For example, Gianluca Ginoble anticipates from the pages of Sorrisi that: “I will sing “Geordie” with Madame because we both love De André, with Irama “La cura” by Battiato and with Annalisa “Shallow” by Lady Gaga”. Piero Barone instead: “I will sing with Mario Biondi “Miserere” and with Gianna Nannini “Wonderful creature””. Ignazio Boschetto: “I will sing with Francesca Michielin instead. I know her artistically, she is very good at reaching people with her words. We will talk about love. And then with Mario Biondi she will sing “Natural woman” and “You are beautiful” alone with the guitar. Ah, I will also duet with Orietta Berti!”. Piero: “And we’ll sing with the Poohs, we’ll almost be a football team!”. In summary, the Il Volo guys will perform some duets with:

