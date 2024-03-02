The disagreement during a live radio broadcast raised suspicion: that The flight Is it about to break up? Since the beginning, the trio has shared every project, but in recent times it would have been a bad thing. As rumors continue to rage, the boys' new album, Ad Astra, is about to be released. Now we also know the date, March 29th. The latest studio work is composed exclusively of unreleased pieces, and seals the 15 years of a career always lived as absolute protagonists of the scenes, also containing the song competed at Sanremo Festival 2024, Masterpiece.

Il Volo, what happens to the trio? The plans are now known

To Astra highlights the Il Volo's indisputable singing talents, was worth international success. Under the precious guidance of Tony Renis, a mentor, they achieved great fortunes in America too, holding the tricolor flag high.

Each member has a different personality, Antonella Clerici recently said in an interview. And the uniqueness of each one finds ample emphasis on the album To Astra (produced by Epic Records/Sony Music Italy), where Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble offer a cosmic experience without borders. Intimate atmospheres mix with celestial suggestions, with the musical talent of the singers devoted to the celebration of space and time.

The songs, already available for pre-order in different formats, reiterate the magic that Il Volo can promptly create in the recording studio and on stage. The pieces will be brought in as well All for One – Masterpiece, four special evenings set at the Verona Arena, one of their favorite locations. So, towards the end of April it will be given the start of the World Tour, from distant Japan. Although uncertainty reigns over medium-long term projects, The flight is and remains one of the points of reference on the national scene: Ad Astra reminds us why.

The Il Volo article, after the rumors of separation comes the announcement: the fans can no longer stand it comes from Bigodino.

#Volo #rumors #separation #announcement #fans #can39t #stand #anymore