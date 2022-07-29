Il Sole 24 Ore reduces losses again, revenues and margins grow

Il Sole 24 Ore still reduces losses

The sun 24 hours it closes the first half of the year with a negative net result of € 0.4 million, a clear improvement compared to a loss of 3.3 million in the same period of 2021. The publishing group’s Ebit stood at 2.3 million euros, against a negative figure of 1.1 million in the first six months of last year, while Ebitda rose to 10.4 million. Revenues amounted to a 104.6 million, up 8.1% on an annual basis. The net financial position is negative for 49.5 millionon improvement of 14.3 million compared to the end of 2021.

Circulation (print + digital) of the newspaper Il Sole 24 ORE for the period January – May 2022 is a total of 139,310 average copies per day (-5.3% compared to January – May 2021). In particular, the average daily paper circulation declared to ADS for the period January – May 2022 is equal to 53,210 copies (-10.1% compared to the same period in 2021). The digital circulation declared to ADS is equal to 86,099 average copies per day (-2.1% compared to the period January – May 2021). Newsstand sales for the period January – May 2022 (Source: ADS, Individual paper sales) recorded a decline of 26.2% compared to the same period of the previous year with a market contracting in the same channel by 12.4%.

The Group also requested an independent third party company to express an opinion on the effective application of the appropriate procedures adopted for the calculation of the Total Paid For Circulation (i.e. total number of daily paid sales of Il Sole 24 ORE in all markets through paper and digital channels) as at 30 June 2022. Based on these procedures, the average Total Paid For Circulation for the period January – June 2022 was determined in 175,514 copies (-1.6% compared to the same period of 2021), including all multiple digital copies sold, but not declarable as circulated for ADS purposes and therefore not included in the relative declaration.

