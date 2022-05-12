Sole 24 Ore, Ebitda returns positive

The group 24 Ore records “signs of growth” in 2022. I consolidated revenues amounted to 47.3 million euros (compared to 44.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2021), up by 7.3%. The loss is reduced and goes from € 5.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 to € 3.5 million in this quarter. The EBITDA is positive for 1.8 million euros: in the first quarter of 2021 it was negative for 0.5 million.

Revenues from the newspaper fall, advertising improves

THE circulation revenues of the daily (paper and digital) amount to 10.3 million eurosdown by € 0.8 million (-7.4%) compared to the first quarter of 2021. paper newspaper they amount to 5.5 million euros, down by 0.8 million euros (-12%). Circulation revenues of the digital newspaper amount to 4.8 million euros, down by 0.1 million euros (-1.2%) compared to the first quarter of 2021; the advertising revenues, equal to 17.4 million euros, are up by 5.2% compared to 2021.

