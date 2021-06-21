After the overwhelming success of the book published by Rizzoli, which sold over 300,000 copies, “Il sistema” by Luca Palamara and Alessandro Sallusti over the weekend also made its debut in the theater.

In Castel San Giovanni, in the province of Piacenza, the first staging of the pièce that sees Edoardo Sylos Labini in the dual role of director and interpreter of this docu-show, a genre that in recent years has been brought into vogue by journalists / speakers such as Marco Travaglio.

The intertwining of justice, politics and economic power continues to fascinate Italians, also in this version adapted for the testro by Angelo Crespi and the actor Simone Guarany, as a co-star, in the role of the interceptor. In his case, the involvement with judicial issues is also personal: his father was detained for two years and seven months in pre-trial detention, under a high security regime, as part of the investigation. “Mafia Capital”, only to be acquitted definitively.

However, director Sylos Labini is not moved by an attack on the judges: “My dedication is for Falcone and Borsellino because it is not a show against the judiciary, but a tribute to those robes that have maintained and keep their back straight despite everything ”.

The next stages of the show will be Lecce, Piedmont, Tuscany and Liguria, until arriving in Milan in September and in Rome in October.