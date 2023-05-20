Chiavari – Leaving the editorial office to meet the local area, bringing the newspaper to the people to give a voice to the voiceless, building together the pages of the edition, with real editorial meetings in places less frequented by the news.

AND the new project that Il Secolo XIX edition Levante puts in place to turn the lights on the multiple realities of our communities: disadvantaged neighborhoods, hospital wards grappling with critical issues, forgotten mountain schools, prison realities, companies in crisis, anti-violence centers. But also little-known excellences, places of ingenuity and innovation that are worth telling, with all their wealth of resources and potential. Each of these areas, each of these experiences have a lot to say and to tell.

Il Secolo XIX wants to undertake a journey of rediscovery. A useful journey for readers, who are given the opportunity to get to know realities often considered marginal and little frequented by the news. But above all useful to our interlocutors, who will be able to come out into the open, putting the emphasis on the problems they face every day, making proposals and requests, opening a channel of communication with the newspaper – and, through it, with the community – which will not end in the space of a meeting, but will have the opportunity to structure itself in a continuous dialogue. Placing on the table, each time, some concrete goals which, together, we will try to achieve.

A new, highly innovative and in some ways revolutionary approach to “thinking” the newspaper also as a function of social promotion of the insufficiently known sectors of the community. A way of informing that also means taking care of the community as a whole, connecting those who are now offline and crossing communication and civil commitment. Every week, therefore, Il Secolo XIX will propose a different appointment.

This long journey will start on Tuesday morning with the first experience that we have decided to get to know more closely, the Prison of Chiavari. We will be welcomed by the director Paola Penco, whom we will meet together with prison police personnel, social workers, doctors and nurses, the prison chaplain and, obviously, the people who are inmates in this facility. We will talk about life beyond the boundary wall, training, recovery and social reintegration projects. We will try to identify together any objectives to be achieved in order to support the projects that are carried out within the Correctional Facility, a real investment in the social security of the whole community.

The day following each of our “external” meetings, we will publish an extensive report in the pages of the Levante edition. Those same pages that, at least in part, will materially come to life during the meetings held in the places that will gradually host us. In a continuous dialogue with readers and with the realities that we will get to know more closely.