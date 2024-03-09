Il Provinciale – The tale of tales: previews of the program on Rai 3, 9 March

Il provinciale is the program broadcast on Rai 3 this evening, Saturday 9 March 2024, at 9.45 pm hosted by Federico Quaranta. Below are previews and tonight's guests.

Previews

Today's episode of Il Provinciale starts from the crater of Vesuvius, crosses Herculaneum and Oplontis, to then reach Naples sailing through the waters of its gulf; until it reaches the nocturnal belly of the city. The journey continues towards the Campi Flegrei and ends underwater, among the mysteries of the submerged city of Baia. How do you live on top of one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world? What are the effects of this bubbling magma on character, habits, feelings and fears?

This will be the recurring question that will accompany the journey of the fourth episode. The notes of the musicians, the stories of the actors, the words of the writers and numerous young artists will explain to the public how much the volcanic dimension has affected Neapolitan creativity. Each with its own story, will try to tell the energy of a mysterious and passionate place, which manages to maintain its ironic streak even in the face of miracles or the shaking earth. Among the protagonists: the actors Lina Sastri and Nando Paone, the musicians Raiz, James Senese, Mauro Di Domenico, Gnut and Dadà, the journalist and writer Valeria Saggese, the writer and humorist Amedeo Colella, the street artist Jorit and the sculptor Jago. Federico Quaranta, sailing the gulf aboard a fishing boat, will collect a whole series of testimonies; from the iconic characters of Neapolitan culture, to the protagonists of the contemporary scene. Angela Rafanelli is entrusted with the task of finding the vox populi; the superstitious and fatalistic one, full of shades and colors; among alleys, markets and districts that look like a scenography by Eduardo De Filippo.

The artistic and landscape setting is an ode to beauty, the one that dissolves contradictions, heals wounds and brings everyone closer to a divine dimension. In the Gulf of Partenope, every glimpse, every note, every word seems like an invitation to live the moment as if it were the last, without looking back and without projecting yourself towards an unfathomable future. As if this volcanic energy, through music and irony, taught everyone to live here and now, without any fear.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Il provinciale live on TV and in streaming? The program airs on Rai 3 this evening, 9 March 2024, at 9.45pm. Also streaming on Rai Play.