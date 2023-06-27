Fondazione Umberto Veronesi announces the release of its first podcast dedicated to the founder, pioneer of modern oncology. ‘Prof. Umberto Veronesi: a life for science and the treatment of tumors’ is the title of “an exciting journey of 10 episodes through the life of a great doctor and man of science, who was able to revolutionize the perception and treatment of cancer, always putting the patient at the center and not his illness”, recalls the Foundation which turns 20 this year. “A narrative arc enriched by the voices of scientists, journalists, institutional figures and authoritative experts who have known the professor personally and report his extraordinary story”. Among others Gad Lerner, Sultana Razon Veronesi, Piero Angela, Silvio Garattini, Giuliano Amato, Emma Bonino, Bruno Vespa, Beppe Sala, Linda Giuva, Gherardo Colombo and Renzo Piano.

The podcast is available on all major listening platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music and Audible. Written by Alessandro Casale, thanks to the supervision and archival materials of the Veronesi Foundation, it is produced by Clacson.Media. These are the themes of the 10 episodes: Il Prof.; The unspeakable Evil; The body of women; I am not my tumor; The guardian of science; A patient-friendly hospital; But what do you have to do with it?; The scientific method; The Research Army; Legacies.

The Veronesi Foundation, which has always been involved in the implementation of projects dedicated to scientific dissemination – reads a note – recognizes the importance of adapting to new communication methods and using podcasts as an effective tool for spreading scientific knowledge and raising public awareness on issues of health. ‘Prof’ aims to offer “a unique opportunity for listeners to explore the life and accomplishments of a pioneer in the field of oncological medicine. A scientist who in his lifetime devised new surgical techniques for breast cancer and promoted research in the oncological field thanks to the activities of the Foundation that bears his name and which, over the years, has made it possible to finance the work of thousands of male and female researchers.Through a precise narration, listeners will be able to understand the revolutionary impact of Professor Umberto Veronesi in field of cancer care and its ongoing commitment to putting patient well-being at the center”.