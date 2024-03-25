Red Bull clips your aaaals…?

Probably Carlos Sainz is still paying the original sin of finding himself alongside, on his debut in Toro Rosso, a very young and already very fast player Max Verstappen. The comparison – uncomfortable – saw him emerge defeated and with a consequent veto that did not allow him to join Red Bull, despite a journey in the academy that began in 2010 and continued until 2017.

Aware of having no outlets, Sainz cut the umbilical cord that risked clipping his wings (unlike Red Bull's well-known corporate claim…) and courageously began his own run-up towards the top of Formula 1. First Renault, then McLaren, finally Ferrari. Aptitude for work, evident team-man qualities, meticulous ability to improve without ever tending to get discouraged. Sainz has built a respectable career brick by brick.

Hamilton chases away Sainz

But the Ferrari at the beginning of 2024 he decided to do not renew his contract: the prospect of having a champion of the caliber of Lewis Hamilton in the car is too fascinating. A new 'no', after that of Red Bull. The hardest, probably unexpected. Sainz didn't collapse. Used to fighting to gain respect, he put on his helmet and rolled up his sleeves. Stronger than waste, stronger than appendicitis, he wins in Australia. In front of Leclerc, the one chosen by the Red team for the renewal. Carlos is the only driver – together with Verstappen – capable of winning at least one race in every season of the last three years. Nevertheless It's without a contract for the next year.

Sainz is a top rider

However, the statistics don't lie: it's true that he didn't stand up to Verstappen (and we're talking about a three-time world champion), but he beat Norris in McLaren and certainly showed overall competitiveness at the level of Leclerc in Ferrari. And Norris and Leclerc have often been portrayed as destined for success.

Sainz has never had this charm, despite being the son of art. He had an Achilles heel in qualifying, but he has undoubtedly improved over the years. And it was always damn profitable on Sundays, with an overall view of the race that few others can boast.

But after Red Bull, Ferrari also closed its doors to him. Even before starting the world championship. Predestined, trashed early. Be careful though, because its ability not to give up and his thirst for revenge they could make the fortune of whoever signs him in 2025.

Sainz against Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc

RED BULL Verstappen Sainz 2015-16 GP: 23

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 0

Points: 62

Position: 12th ('15)

10th (early '16) GP: 23

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 0

Points: 22

Position: 15th ('15)

14th (early '16)

McLAREN Norris Sainz 2019 GP: 21

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 0

Points: 49

Position: 11th GP: 21

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 1

Points: 96

Position: 6th 2020 GP: 17

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 1

Points: 97

Position: 9th GP: 17

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 1

Points: 105

Position: 6th Total GP: 38

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 1

Points: 146 GP: 38

Wins: 0

Pole: 0

Podiums: 2

Points: 201