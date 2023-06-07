Il Poggio flounders: Veronica Lario’s real estate company burdened with 30 million in debt

It’s still in red The Poggiothe real estate company owned by Miriam Bartolinibetter known as Verónica Lario and ex-wife of Silvio Berlusconi. The company, chaired by Paul Costanzo (expert Milanese accountant who is reorganizing Bartolini’s business), in fact saw the 2022 financial statements closed with a loss of 200 thousand euros (entirely covered), however lower than the loss of over 1.9 million in the previous year, despite rental revenues up from €2.6m to €3.2m.

“This result – reads the explanatory note – is determined by the general increase in costs of energy materialspartly by the amount of certain lease payments for which it is intended to proceed with a renegotiation and finally by the amount of financial charges related to the mortgage loans. To this end, it is the company’s intention to adopt all possible measures aimed at reducing the bank debt”.

The company owns a number of properties, including Palazzo Canova in Milan 2 with over 30 million euros, and 6% in the English Palace Gate Mansion Ltd. However, against receivables of 5.5 million and shareholders’ equity of 3.3 million, there are payables of 32.5 million, of which 15.1 million to shareholders and banks for the same amount. It is a mortgage at People of Sondrio (started in 2019) of which 11.6 million remain and one at Bcc Carate Brianza (turned on the following year) of which 3.1 million remain.

