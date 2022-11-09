What will happen in the episodes from 14 to 18 November of Il Paradiso Delle Signore? Let’s find out together!

Without a shadow of a doubt, Il Paradise Of The Ladies is one of the most loved and followed television series in the world of Italian cinema. The famous fiction is broadcast as always on the Rai 1 channel starting at 3:55 pm. Let’s find out all the advances from 14 to 18 November.

The episode on air Monday 14 November is full of twists. Although Marco is convinced he is leaving his journalistic career, Stefania has a plan to make him change his mind. With regard to Flora causes a bad reaction of Matilde as he expresses a negative opinion on Maria’s dress and tells Vittorio that he has discarded it. After Flora has managed to free herself from the young Sicilian seamstress, she celebrates with Umberto. Meanwhile Ezio moves to Conti’s house.

In the episode on the air Tuesday 15 November Stefania asks Matilda for help as she doesn’t want to give up with Marco. While Savior he has returned from London and is still thinking of Anna, Umberto keeps his distance from Matilde due to an argument. Vito he shows his support for Maria who has had a disappointment at work.

During the episode of November 16 Adelaide hosts a literary contest for Marco’s sake at the Circolo while Irene unmasks Clara who lied about her second job. Armando pushes Vito to take the first step with Maria and Flora feels more and more blaming her. Instead, in the episode of November 17 Adelaide warns Flora. While Ezio decides to leave Palmieri, Matilde discovers that Flora has copied the dress made by Maria.

The last anticipation is related to the episode of 18 November in which Marcello amazes Adelaide. Marco receives an important job offer. Instead Matilde is undecided whether or not to reveal it to Adelaide truth that he discovered about Flora. Finally, after a confrontation with Vittorio, Frigerio will discover new things about the Ravasi.