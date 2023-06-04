This evening Network 4 has decided to revive a great classic, the film The green mile with Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan, adaptation of the same name novel by Stephen King released theatrically in 1999 and managed to gross $ 286.8 million during its passage in theaters worldwide.

189 minutes of durationalmost three hours, for an evening that promises to be very long: the film will start at 9.31 pm on Rete 4 and will end at 1.20 am.