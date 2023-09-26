The first episode of the new Rai 2 game show captures only 638 thousand viewers, equal to a 3.4% share

It sets off with the handbrake on The Merchant at the Fair, the program with Pino Teach which was originally broadcast on Italia 1 in 2006, and which is now being revived in an unedited version on Rai 2 starting from 25 September, just before the 8.30 pm news. However, the initial results have been far from positive. The Merchant at the Fair in fact it recorded low ratings, with solo 638,000 viewersequal to one share of 3.4%. “But what a flop, the ratings are good, in line with the network, a little higher” comments the former member of the Award winning companyto quell the controversy.

the audit data Only the previous week, in the same time slot, the TV series Castle had obtained 653,000 spectators and one share of 3.6%, despite it being a zero-cost program. This is certainly a complicated time slot, contested by the news programs of the main networks, and also by other programs – including those with Drusilla Foer and Paolo Conticini- have experienced difficulties. However, it was widely believed that the first episode of the Merchant at the Fair it would have aroused greater curiosity and obtained better ratings. Something perhaps on the order of at least 5%. The quiz show was proposed again in a practically identical way to the two previous editions of 2006; the only new elements are the cards and the presence of the new "black cat", Miss Italia Lavinia Abate. However, it seems that these changes were not enough: perhaps more momentum was needed. It was also well received on social media rather lukewarm.

the teaching words — “The nice thing is that we finish the program at 5 percent share so the program grew and closed on a high note. What we have to do now is try to double the ratings in that range”, declared the host. “After eight minutes of advertising” he continued, “the results we obtained I’m already a miracle. The audience must discover that there is an agenda. The sums can be drawn after at least two weeks, we are just at the beginning: the objective is to do better than the band, which means doing 4, 5 or 6 percent share, which would mean an unprecedented success. All programs that are created must be given time to grow and be discovered, especially a daily newspaper. It will get better and better” commented Pino Insegno with optimism.