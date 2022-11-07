Il mammone: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 7 November 2022, at 9.15 pm on Sky cinema 1, Il mammone, a 2022 comedy film, directed by Giovanni Bognetti, starring Diego Abatantuono and Angela Finocchiaro, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells the story of the Bonelli family, made up of Piero, Anna and their son Aldo. The latter is 35 years old, an excellent job as a university professor, favored by his brilliant studies, and that economic independence that would allow him to live without depending on his parents. Although he has also received several job offers, including some abroad, the young man is determined to continue living with mum and dad completely carefree and happy, at least he. Yes, because everything goes smoothly for Aldo, until Piero and Anna realize that they have reached a new awareness: they can no longer bear the constant and intrusive presence of their son in their home. The two then decide to try to convince the boy to leave home and build an independent life, but the mission turns out to be really difficult and a sort of cold war begins in the Bonelli house, aimed at empower Aldo. The 35-year-old, however, is determined not to give it to his parents and to continue to lead the usual “mammone” lifestyle.

The mammon: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Il mammone, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Diego Abatantuono: Piero

Angela Finocchiaro: Anna

Andrea Pisani: Aldo

Emmanuele Aita: Peppe

Anis Gharbi:

Federica Garavaglia: Lea

Michela Giraud: Amalia

Streaming and tv

Where to see Il mammone live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 7 November 2022 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.