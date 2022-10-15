“Maradona, Messi and him, Ronaldo the Phenomenon. The three strongest players in the history of football.” Paolo Maldini is one of the former champions who speak in front of the camera of his Brazilian friend and former teammate. Dazn, in collaboration with Zoom Sports and Beyond Films, dedicated the documentary “The Phenomenon” to him. In Italy on the dazn app from November 2, it premiered on October 14 in Madrid in a gala evening in which many friends of Ronaldo were present, from Carlo Ancelotti to David Villa. In the trailer Diego Simeone jokingly says: “He was a str … because he succeeded in everything he wanted to do”.

In the 90 minutes of the documentary, Il Fenomeno also recounts the darkest moments of the periods of knee injuries, which marked his career. In an interview with Brand Ronaldo later revealed that he has been suffering from depression and has been in therapy for two and a half years.



