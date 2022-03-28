Mexico. The group IL DIVO will offer a concert in Puerto Rico, USA, in the next few days. in which he will pay tribute to the late Carlos Marín, who was its member, also already has a substitute, it is shared on various news portals.

IL DIVO will reappear in a memorable concert on Thursday, May 19 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in Puerto Rico, and on the members’ social networks They share that they are excited about this presentation.

The quartet lost Carlos Marín last year due to Covid-19 and during said concert they will pay tribute to his memory, in addition to the participation of singer Steven Labrie.

IL DIVO has also made public in a press release that for this concert they will have Mexican-American baritone Steven LaBrie as a special guest, although they do not define if he will stay with them as a new member.

Steven LaBrie is originally from Dallas, Texas, USA, he is 32 years old and according to information in his biography he has received many awards such as the 2016 Top Prize or a scholarship from the George London Music Foundation.

Steven LaBrie is originally from Dallas, Texas, he is 32 years old and is the new member of IL DIVO.

IL DIVO debuted in 2014 with their self-titled album and presented an innovative mix of opera and pop, as well as other genres, and quickly became a globally recognized group for its music, talent and voices, especially its members.

IL DIVO was originally made up of the Spanish Carlos Marín (baritone), who died in December 2021, the Swiss Urs Buhler (tenor), the French Sebastián Izambard (tenor) and the American David Miller (tenor).

The quartet had the opportunity to sing for several important leaders such as the Queen of England Elizabeth II and former US presidents George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

In their career they have hits such as The Time of Our Lives, the official song of the 2006 FIFA World Cup; a duet with Celine Dion entitled I Believe in You (Je crois en toi) and the Spanish version of Adele’s theme Hello (Hola).

According to information in his biography, IL DIVO has recorded ten musical productions and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Timeless is the most recent IL DIVO production released under the Decca Gold (Universal Music) label, an album of songs from the 1920s to the present.