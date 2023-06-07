Today, June 7, 2023a new episode awaits us Short circuit of Multiplayer.it, which will be staged in the “Lite” version given the reduction in the number of conductors compared to normal, but with a very special episode which marks thestart of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games.

The appointment is set for today, June 7, 2023, at 16:00 on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel or by starting the integrated streaming player shown below.

They are in the editorial office Pierpaolo and Alessio to compose a dynamic duo to replace the typical trio, but there will still be many topics and above all a great event to follow live.

In fact, we start with a lot of chat about the news of the week, ranging from issues related to video games to those more generally connected to technology, with an eye to the news that emerged from Apple WWDC 2023 staged in recent days, to then arrive at the first official event of the Summer of Games 2023.

Starting at 18:00 we will follow live the Guerrilla Collective Showcase, an annual event that focuses above all on indie productions and which, also for this year, promises to bring with it many innovations on this important area of ​​the videogame market. With this begins, in fact, the sequence of presentation events that will keep us busy during this week and next, within the Summer Game Fest and our Summer of Games 2023 of Multiplayer.it.

We will also try to give space to your questions and your messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as much of it live as possible!

You can follow it stream within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive the notifications about new videos!