“Il Confronto” is underway on Rai Italia, the new program hosted by Monica Setta

The new political program of Monica Setta, intended for Italians around the world. The Confronto is on air every week and interviews two protagonists of politics and finance. The goal is to tell the story of the new Italy starting from the government of Giorgia Meloni.

Two guests in comparison, connections and files, all in the new studio 4 by saxa rubra. Rai Italy is a network run by Fabrizio Ferragni who strongly wanted this program. The Confonto is written and conducted by Monica Setta with Marcello Villella And Simone Di Carlo. Executive producer is Arianna Angelina. The cure is of Tiziana Rebichesu.

Subscribe to the newsletter

