Il Collegio 8 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

Tonight, Sunday 8 October 2023, at 9 pm on Rai 2, the third episode of Il Collegio 8 will be broadcast, the new edition of the reality show that brings a group of kids back to the life and school atmospheres of past decades. This year the narrative voice will be that of Stefano De Martino, a dancer and presenter who in himself attracts and intrigues a large part of the spectators, after several television experiences also in the second public service network. Previously, in the 2022 edition, the narration had been entrusted to the actor Nino Frassica. Where to see Il Collegio 8 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The docu-reality is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2.

The College 8 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Il Collegio 8 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 2? In total, six episodes will be broadcast, two less than last season. The first episode will air on Sunday 24 September 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 29 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):