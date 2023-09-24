Il Collegio 8: previews of the first episode, 24 September

Tonight, Sunday 24 September 2023, at 9 pm on Rai 2, the first episode of Il Collegio 8 will be broadcast, the new edition of the reality show that brings a group of kids back to the life and school atmospheres of past decades. This year the narrative voice will be that of Stefano De Martino, a dancer and presenter who in himself attracts and intrigues a large part of the spectators, after several television experiences also in the second public service network. Previously, in the 2022 edition, the narration had been entrusted to the actor Nino Frassica. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

This year’s student participants will be catapulted into the past and brought back, specifically, to 2001. This is an important year, remembered as the starting point of globalization and all the phenomena that have arisen from it, with repercussions primarily on on an economic level, but then, in chain terms, also on a social, cultural and obviously communicative and technological level. It was also the year of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, a tragedy that created a further watershed in history in general and in the world of that period. In the new edition of the broadcast, Professor Maria Rosa Petolicchio will return, joining the severe and rigorous teaching staff, which already includes her sister Anna Maria. The most deserving student will receive a special prize, a scholarship worth 13,990 euros, which will cover a 6-month training period at a high school in the United States.

In particular, tonight we will meet the students of Il Collegio 8. Namely: Marta Battaglia (15 years old, Resuttano, Caltanissetta), Alessia Berchicci (14 years old, Montesarchio, Benevento), Flavio Bertucci (15 years old, Riccione), Giorgia Ceccarelli (16 years old, Pisa), Anita Pia Costanzo (14 years old, Succivo, Casera), Cecilia D’Ammassa (15 years old, Aquino, Frosinone), Helena Del Pozzo (17 years old, Messina), Enrico Di Clemente (17 years old, Carpi, Modena), Luca Galise (17 years old, Cava de’ Tirreni, Salerno), Anna Garau (15 years old, Tonara, Nuoro), Rocco Ryan Greco (15 years old, Gela, Caltassinetta), Guglielmo Grosso (14 years old, Naples), Carmelina Iannoni (14 years, Rome), Ilary Iolli (16 years, Cassino), Mahdi Khouya (17 years, Vienne), Daniele Marrone (16 years, Cagnano Amiterno, L’Aquila), Diego Natale (16 years, Grosseto), Denise Pagani (15 years, Costeggiola, Verona), Christopher Parolin (16 years, Bassano del Grappa, Veneto), Giuseppe Puppio (17 years, Cosenza), Anna Rita Santeramo (16 years, Barletta, BAT), Frida Schiavi (16 years, Brembate di Sopra , BG), Mirko Stellato (17 years old, Sant’Angelo in Formis, Caserta).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Collegio 8 live on TV and live streaming? The docu-reality is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.