The College 8: how many episodes, duration and when it ends
How many episodes are planned for Il Collegio 8, the new edition of the reality show broadcast on Rai 2? We’ll tell you right away: a total of six episodes will be broadcast, two less than last season. The first episode will air on Sunday 24 September 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 29 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Sunday 24 September 2023
- Second episode: Sunday 1 October 2023
- Third episode: Sunday 8 October 2023
- Fourth episode: Sunday 15 October 2023
- Fifth episode: Sunday 22 October 2023
- Sixth episode: Sunday 29 October 2023
Duration
But how long does each episode of Il Collegio 8 last? Every evening it will be broadcast from 9pm to 10.45pm. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes (including advertising breaks).
Streaming and TV
Where to see Il Collegio 8 live on TV and live streaming? The docu-reality is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
