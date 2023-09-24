The College 8: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Il Collegio 8, the new edition of the reality show broadcast on Rai 2? We’ll tell you right away: a total of six episodes will be broadcast, two less than last season. The first episode will air on Sunday 24 September 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 29 October 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 24 September 2023

Second episode: Sunday 1 October 2023

Third episode: Sunday 8 October 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 15 October 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 22 October 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 29 October 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Il Collegio 8 last? Every evening it will be broadcast from 9pm to 10.45pm. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Collegio 8 live on TV and live streaming? The docu-reality is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.