Il Collegio 7: the previews of the fourth episode, 1 November 2022

Tonight, Tuesday 1 November 2022, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the fourth episode of Il Collegio 7 will be broadcast, the new edition of the docu-reality that this year will see a big and daring time jump. In fact, it was decided to go back even further in time. After last season was set in 1977, for this year the production decided to catapult the very young students in 1958, the year in which Italy was reborn after the Second World War. The so-called “economic boom” period. But let’s see all the advances on the fourth episode together.

Advances

In the fourth installment we will see students start with new and partly forgotten subjects over time. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Constitution, the Dean is organizing a special day and invites the collegiate students to reflect on its fundamental principles. But some have trouble even singing the hymn. The issue of rights, however, fascinates young people and is an opportunity to discover something new and reveal aspirations and ideals. Confronting the cinema of ‘Pane, amore e fantasia’ is not as successful, while it goes better with another milestone of those years: Modugno’s ‘Volare’. Meanwhile, the knots are coming to a head and among those who continue to want to break the rules, those who betray the trust granted and those who refuse to study, very difficult moments are looming on the horizon: the verification of half-way is looming and the college students also experience moments of tension between them. In the end, not everyone is sure of being able to continue their experience at the College, because the grades speak for themselves.

Pupils and teachers

We have seen the previews of the fourth episode of Il Collegio 7, but we know students and professors (the cast) of the new edition. 21 young people between 13 and 17 years old (11 boys and 9 girls): Alessia Abruscia (14 years old), Elisa Angius (15 years old), Sofia Brixel (16 years old), Marta Maria Erriquez (16 years old), Zelda Nobili (15 years old) ), Priscilla Salvoldelli (15 years), Giulia Wnekowicz (14 years), Luna Tota (15 years), Giada Scognamiglio (17 years). And then, Alessandro Orlando (17 years old), Davide Cagnes (17 years old), Alessandro Bosatelli (14 years old), Mattia Camorani (15 years old), Davide Di Franco (16 years old), Apollinare Manfredi (16 years old), Tommaso Miglietta (14 years old) years), Mattia Patanè (16 years), Gabriel Rennis (16 years), Damiano Saveroni (16 years), Samuel Rosica (14 years).

Which are the professors who complete the cast of Il Collegio 7? For the 2022 edition, the reality show has to do without three of the teachers present in the past seasons. First of all Maria Rosa Petolicchio, a feared math teacher, but also Luca Raina and Alessandro Carnevale. The other teachers have been confirmed: Paolo Bosisio (principal); Andrea Maggi (Italian and civic education); Silvia Smaniotto (music); Duccio Curione (physical education); Denise McNee (English); Lidia Carew (Ball); Lorenzo Vignolo (cinema); Marco Volante (speaker of the conference); Roberta Sette (sex education).

Streaming and tv

Where to see Il Collegio 7 live on TV and live streaming? The docu-reality, as mentioned, is aired on Tuesday evening at 21.20 on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.