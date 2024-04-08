Il Clandestino: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series
What is the complete cast (actors) of Il Clandestino, the TV series broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm? In the protagonist role there is Edoardo Leo. Alongside him are many other actors and actresses. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Edoardo Leo: Luca Travaglia
- Lavinia Longhi: Khadija
- Hassan Shapi: Palitha
- Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Claudio Maganza
- Alice Arcuri: Carolina Vernoni
- Isabella Mottinelli: Bianca, Carolina's daughter
- Mattia Miele: Sergio Bonetti
- Michele Savoia: De Giglio
- Tia Architto: Gedara
- Simone Colombari: Carvelli
- Anna Dalton: Ilenia
- Stefano Guerrieri: Federico
- Simone Gandolfo: Paolo Zanatta
- Sergio Pierattini: Prof. Montechi
- Jonis Bascir: Beslama Dirar
- Hedy Krissaane: Ali
- Angelo Donato Colombo: Get up
- Jerry Mastrodomenico: Arturo Galassi
- Chiara Scelsi: Aida Yazziri
- Iordan Milan Negru: Milos Jovic
- Sofija Zobina: Irina Kwiatkowski
- Mauro Marino: Aurelio Negrini
- Hossein Taheri: Maud Al Assad
- Francesco Bovara: Giulio
- Nicola Pannelli: the Police Commissioner
- Giulia Carpaneto: Sonia
- Andrea Bruschi: Andrea Adani
- Haroun Fall: Youssef
How many episodes
We have seen the cast (actors) of Il Clandestino, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, six episodes will be broadcast (12 episodes, two per evening). The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the sixth and last (except for program changes) on Monday 13 May 2024. Below is the schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Monday 8 April 2024
- Second episode: Monday 15 April 2024
- Third episode: Monday 22 April 2024
- Fourth episode: Monday 29 April 2024
- Fifth episode: Monday 6 May 2024
- Sixth episode: Monday 13 May 2024
