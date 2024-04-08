Il Clandestino: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series

What is the complete cast (actors) of Il Clandestino, the TV series broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm? In the protagonist role there is Edoardo Leo. Alongside him are many other actors and actresses. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Edoardo Leo: Luca Travaglia

Lavinia Longhi: Khadija

Hassan Shapi: Palitha

Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Claudio Maganza

Alice Arcuri: Carolina Vernoni

Isabella Mottinelli: Bianca, Carolina's daughter

Mattia Miele: Sergio Bonetti

Michele Savoia: De Giglio

Tia Architto: Gedara

Simone Colombari: Carvelli

Anna Dalton: Ilenia

Stefano Guerrieri: Federico

Simone Gandolfo: Paolo Zanatta

Sergio Pierattini: Prof. Montechi

Jonis Bascir: Beslama Dirar

Hedy Krissaane: Ali

Angelo Donato Colombo: Get up

Jerry Mastrodomenico: Arturo Galassi

Chiara Scelsi: Aida Yazziri

Iordan Milan Negru: Milos Jovic

Sofija Zobina: Irina Kwiatkowski

Mauro Marino: Aurelio Negrini

Hossein Taheri: Maud Al Assad

Francesco Bovara: Giulio

Nicola Pannelli: the Police Commissioner

Giulia Carpaneto: Sonia

Andrea Bruschi: Andrea Adani

Haroun Fall: Youssef

How many episodes

We have seen the cast (actors) of Il Clandestino, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, six episodes will be broadcast (12 episodes, two per evening). The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the sixth and last (except for program changes) on Monday 13 May 2024. Below is the schedule (attention: it may vary):