Il Clandestino streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Il Clandestino will be broadcast, a TV series directed by Rolando Ravello, who has already directed Immaturi – The series, Tutta Colpa di Freud – The series for TV and Living is not child's play. In the protagonist role (Luca Travaglia, a former chief anti-terrorism inspector who left the police) there is Edoardo Leo. Where to see Il Clandestino live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

Il Clandestino live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Il Clandestino on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, six episodes will be broadcast (12 episodes, two per evening). The first on Monday 8 April 2024; the sixth and last (except for program changes) on Monday 13 May 2024. Below is the schedule (attention: it may vary):