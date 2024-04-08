Il Clandestino: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Il Clandestino will be broadcast, a TV series directed by Rolando Ravello, who has already directed Immaturi – The series, Tutta Colpa di Freud – for TV The e Vivere series is not child's play. In the protagonist role (Luca Travaglia, a former chief anti-terrorism inspector who left the police) there is Edoardo Leo. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode we will meet Luca Travaglia, a former chief anti-terrorism inspector who left the police following a violent attack that cost the life of his wife. Three years later, having moved to Milan, he works as a bouncer in nightclubs, trying to numb the pain with alcohol. The wall he has raised between himself and his life begins to crack when he crosses paths with Palitha, an enterprising and over-the-top Sri Lankan who drags him into the idea of ​​setting up an unlikely detective agency. And so, in a Milan with a thousand faces, a thousand souls, a thousand languages ​​and dialects, Travaglia little by little finds his place in the world, placing himself at the service of the “last”, who society does not want to see, and of the ” first”, who due to their position cannot risk being seen.

The Clandestine: cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Il Clandestino, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Edoardo Leo: Luca Travaglia

Lavinia Longhi: Khadija

Hassan Shapi: Palitha

Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Claudio Maganza

Alice Arcuri: Carolina Vernoni

Lavinia Longhi: Khadija

Isabella Mottinelli: Bianca, Carolina's daughter

Mattia Miele: Sergio Bonetti

Michele Savoia: De Giglio

Tia Architto: Gedara

Simone Colombari: Carvelli

Anna Dalton: Ilenia

Stefano Guerrieri: Federico

Simone Gandolfo: Paolo Zanatta

Sergio Pierattini: Prof. Montechi

Jonis Bascir: Beslama Dirar

Hedy Krissaane: Ali

Angelo Donato Colombo: Get up

Jerry Mastrodomenico: Arturo Galassi

Chiara Scelsi: Aida Yazziri

Iordan Milan Negru: Milos Jovic

Sofija Zobina: Irina Kwiatkowski

Mauro Marino: Aurelio Negrini

Hossein Taheri: Maud Al Assad

Francesco Bovara: Giulio

Nicola Pannelli: the Police Commissioner

Giulia Carpaneto: Sonia

Andrea Bruschi: Andrea Adani

Haroun Fall: Youssef

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Clandestino live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.